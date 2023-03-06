Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $184,194.90 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -808.44, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Chewy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

