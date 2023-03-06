Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

