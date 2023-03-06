China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,664,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,784,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Medical System Price Performance
CHSYF stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. China Medical System has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
China Medical System Company Profile
