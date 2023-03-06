Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.09, but opened at $54.25. Ciena shares last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 2,212,941 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,095.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,402 shares of company stock worth $3,737,648 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

