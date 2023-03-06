Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.09, but opened at $54.25. Ciena shares last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 2,212,941 shares.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
