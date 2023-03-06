Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,629 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Citigroup worth $523,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 4,906,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933,664. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.