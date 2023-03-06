Citigroup Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $15.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

