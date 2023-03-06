Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Citycon Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

COYJF stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.