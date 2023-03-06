Clayton Trier Sells 370 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.81. 152,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.89%.
USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
