Clayton Trier Sells 370 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.81. 152,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

