Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.59 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $756.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 320,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.