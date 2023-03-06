Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN):

2/23/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/18/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Clearwater Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/6/2023 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. 85,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -416.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

