Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 86.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,697. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $258.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

