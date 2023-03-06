Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 39,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

