Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.55 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Coin98 has a market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.01286364 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012853 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032540 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.01666940 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

