Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,344 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.55% of Commvault Systems worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.21 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $578,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.