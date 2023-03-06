Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.47. 72,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.61.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

