CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CompX International Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.62.
CompX International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompX International (CIX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.