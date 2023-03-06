CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CompX International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.62.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompX International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of CompX International worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

