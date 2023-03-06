Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,092,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 2,488,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

CCRDF remained flat at $4.25 on Monday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

