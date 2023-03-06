Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Conformis Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 181,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,436. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Get Conformis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.