Contrasting Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.64 -$457.23 million ($2.58) -3.60 SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.08 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.60

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

60.2% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hello Group and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group -25.35% -31.98% -19.60% SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84%

Risk and Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hello Group and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Summary

Hello Group beats SolarWinds on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

