Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 148,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 2.8 %

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.95 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

