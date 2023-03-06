Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,332. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

