Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.95.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$98.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.86. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

