Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 1,182,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.24%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.