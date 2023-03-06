Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

