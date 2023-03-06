Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
