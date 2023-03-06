Cosmos Price Reaches $11.93 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $87.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00053375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

