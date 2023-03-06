Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.65

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 915623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

