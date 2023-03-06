Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,218,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 472,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP remained flat at $80.97 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.