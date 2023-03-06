Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,390.0 days.

Covivio Trading Up 2.6 %

GSEFF opened at $60.45 on Monday. Covivio has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSEFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($74.47) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

