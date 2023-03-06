Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

Craneware Trading Up 0.8 %

Craneware stock traded up GBX 11.86 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,511.86 ($18.24). 24,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £537.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,872.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,615.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,779.56.

Insider Activity at Craneware

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($24,132.74). 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

