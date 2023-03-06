Critical Survey: Avantax (AVTA) and Its Competitors

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avantax to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Avantax Competitors -43.70% 3.75% -0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s competitors have a beta of 6.18, indicating that their average stock price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avantax and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million $420.25 million 3.21 Avantax Competitors $3.86 billion $653.75 million -2.25

Avantax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax Competitors 272 1208 1762 67 2.49

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Avantax’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Avantax beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

