Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.54. 272,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,120. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

