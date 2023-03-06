Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 144,663 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 373,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 304,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $131.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

