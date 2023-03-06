Crypto International (CRI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,123.08

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $114,123.08 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43534948 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,252.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

