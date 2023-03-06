Crypto Snack (SNACK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $186,710.18 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

