CSFB Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

About Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.