CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,098 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma makes up 2.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.95% of CTI BioPharma worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 5,462,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $636.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

