CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.04. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,671,033 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
