CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.04. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,671,033 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

