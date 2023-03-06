CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) vs. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Critical Analysis

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 3.84% 0.70% 0.37% Centerspace -5.50% -1.56% -0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.90 $3.16 million ($0.08) -219.13 Centerspace $256.72 million 3.69 -$13.47 million ($1.36) -46.32

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -1,900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out -214.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Centerspace.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Centerspace on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

