Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $132.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

