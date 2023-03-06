CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP lowered its position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,221 shares during the quarter. CVRx makes up about 11.9% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 1.91% of CVRx worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 42,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 15.19.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

