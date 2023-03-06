CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 123,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,249. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $109.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.