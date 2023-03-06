CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

