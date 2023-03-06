Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.40% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 709,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $802,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

