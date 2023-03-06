Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.