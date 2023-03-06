Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.
