Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.