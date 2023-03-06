Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

