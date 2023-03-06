Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dana Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE DAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 744,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

