Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Dana Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE DAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 744,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.38.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Dana Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
