Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $96.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -481.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,015,525. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

