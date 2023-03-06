Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $108.03 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

