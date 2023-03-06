DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $1,156.28 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00391066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

