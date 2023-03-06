Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.59 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Dero has a total market cap of $56.59 million and $96,358.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00018888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00392675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00679155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00087337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00552399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009769 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,344,851 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

